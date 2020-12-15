BBC News

Driver's lucky escape after car crushed in crash

Published
image copyrightNWP Roads Policing Unit
image captionThe car was in a layby when it was struck by an HGV

The driver of a car which had broken down at the side of the road had a "miraculous" escape after it was partly crushed in a collision with a lorry.

The Ford Focus was at the side of the A55 in a layby waiting for assistance on the outskirts of Bangor when an HGV struck it from behind.

North Wales Police said the driver had been lucky to be left uninjured and did not need hospital treatment.

An investigation into the collision is under way.

Related Topics

  • Bangor
  • North Wales Police

More on this story

  • Driver's 'lucky' Derbyshire police car fire crash escape

    Published
    26 October 2017

  • Lincolnshire hare coursers crash car in bid to escape

    Published
    28 December 2017