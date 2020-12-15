Driver's lucky escape after car crushed in crash
The driver of a car which had broken down at the side of the road had a "miraculous" escape after it was partly crushed in a collision with a lorry.
The Ford Focus was at the side of the A55 in a layby waiting for assistance on the outskirts of Bangor when an HGV struck it from behind.
North Wales Police said the driver had been lucky to be left uninjured and did not need hospital treatment.
An investigation into the collision is under way.