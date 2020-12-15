Wales weather warning over heavy rain and strong winds
Heavy rain and strong winds could cause flooding, travel disruption and power cuts in parts of south and mid Wales, the Met Office has warned.
Two yellow weather warnings for rain and another for wind have been issued between Wednesday and Saturday.
Gusts of up to 60mph could hit parts of south west Wales and up to 60mm of rain could fall on high ground.
Coastlines could be battered by large waves and road, rail, air and ferry disruption is likely, the alert warned.
The first of the three warnings - a yellow warning for wind - is in place from 0:00 to 15:00 on Wednesday, with gusts of up to 60mph expected in parts of south west Wales.
The first of the two rain warnings is between 03:00 and 16:00 on Wednesday, when up to 50mm of rain is expected to fall on high ground.
The second runs from 21:00 on Thursday and ends at 03:00 on Saturday, with many areas expected to experience up to 30mm of rain, but with up to 60mm on high ground.
The warnings cover Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.