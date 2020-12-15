Sepsis campaigner Jayne Carpenter found dead at home
- Published
A nurse who had multiple limbs amputated after developing sepsis four years ago was found dead at home, an inquest heard.
Jayne Carpenter, 53, was found by her husband at her home in Merthyr Tydfil on 7 December, Pontypridd Coroner's Court was told.
She had phoned him to collect their dog from the house and he found her lying on the stairs, the hearing was told.
Coroner Rachel Knight adjourned the inquest until 17 February 2022.
Ms Carpenter, a former nurse practitioner, became a sepsis awareness campaigner after her amputations.
She was hoping to raise more than £250,000 to help her undergo pioneering surgery.
On her fundraising page, she described herself as not having "quality of life but enduring it".
Speaking to a BBC Wales documentary in 2016, Ms Carpenter said she went to the GP with a cough, before heading to the out-of-hours service at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil when her condition worsened.
After developing sepsis, surgeons amputated both of her legs, one of her arms and four of her fingers on her other hand.
"I went to GP out-of-hours and then I woke up two-and-a-half months later having nearly lost my life," she told BBC Wales.
"But I did lose my legs, my left arm and the fingers on my right hand."
A post mortem examination has been undertaken and an investigation has begun.