Unemployment: Wales sees highest rise across UK

Published
Wales experienced the steepest rise in unemployment between August and October of any nation or region of the UK.

The rate of unemployment is now 4.6% in Wales and 4.9% across the UK as a whole, according to the latest official figures. Unemployment in Wales rose by 22,000 than in July.

The rate of people not available for work is now 24% - these are working age people who may be full-time carers or students, on long-term sick or have taken early retirement, compared with 20.8% for the UK.

During August the UK government's Covid-19 pandemic furlough scheme began to reduce support paid to employers to pay workers.

Furloughed workers are counted as employed in the statistics.

Before the pandemic, Wales had seen low levels of unemployment.

