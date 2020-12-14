Covid: Ministers 'intimidating schools with legal threats'
Ministers are "intimidating" schools with threats of legal action over their obligation to keep schools open for some children, a union says.
All secondary schools in Wales have moved classes online and most primaries are closing early as Covid cases rise.
But Welsh Government regulations say schools must remain open for children in Year 6 and below, children of key workers or those who are vulnerable.
The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.
Local authorities are obliged to make arrangements for a pupil to attend a school between 08:30 and 16.00 GMT, if they are the child of a critical worker or it is appropriate because of the pupil's vulnerability.
"Any failure by the local authority to comply with this direction is enforceable by an application for injunction by the Welsh ministers to the high court or county court, without notice," it says.
'Deplored'
Laura Doel, director of NAHT Cymru, said the union "deplored" the threat of legal action.
"The government's lack of understanding of the reality on the ground has been staggering," she said.
"Publicly, ministers express their thanks to school leaders, whilst behind the scenes they are sending intimidating and unnecessary legal letters.
"We object to these double-standards in the strongest terms.
"Ministers have an awful lot of work to do to repair the damage that has been done to their relationship with the teaching profession."