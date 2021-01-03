Plastic pollution: Bangor University researchers get samples in wine bottles
The clinking of wine bottles in Welsh waters is signalling a fresh fight against plastic pollution.
Covid travel restrictions had threatened to stop swimmer Laura Sanderson's microplastics monitoring.
But her fellow wild swimmers have been taking empty bottles of wine into rivers and lakes across the UK to support the research.
Each sample collected by the "waterloggers", will be tested by Bangor University for microplastics.
We’ve been busy! Samples in underground caves, tidal estuaries, mountain lakes, rivers and tarns this week! #AdventureActivists helping us understand the levels of #microplastics in UK waters. Samples to be tested at @BangorUni @BangorSNS with @christiandunn pic.twitter.com/64Zu2MafO8— weswimwild (@weswimwild) November 23, 2020
Ms Sanderson, 38, an art teacher from Harlech, Gwynedd, said: "Swimmers up and down the country have been taking on the biggest citizen science study on microplastics in UK waters.
"We wanted to look at different water sources. They've been sending samples from urban waterways to crystal clear mountaintops. We have seen samples taken in underground caving systems, tidal estuaries, mountain lakes, rivers and tarns," she said.
"My van is full of wine bottles!"
She said getting local swim groups to become waterloggers for microplastics research was useful because "people who love the place where they swim know they need to take to protect it and are more likely to be horrified if they find it in their local swim spot."
Senior lecturer Christian Dunn is heading Bangor University's microplastics research team, which has been receiving deliveries of the water-filled wine bottles in the run-up to Christmas.
That is proving to be a lot of empties - with at least one swimmer or group in every county taking part in the waterlogging, and each taking four bottles.
"We'll be getting the water samples, filtering them through filter paper, drying that filter paper and then looking at it through a microscope, a dissection microscope," said Dr Dunn.
"We'll be attaching a fluorescent light kit system to that microscope which will allow us to see some of those microplastics more easily because they will light up - they'll look as if they're glowing under the microscope."