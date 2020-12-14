Ellie Bryan crash death: Woman denies charges
- Published
A 19-year old-woman who was driving behind another car when it was in a head-on collision has denied causing the death of a woman.
Ellie Bryan, 18, who was a passenger, died in the crash on the A487 at Commins Coch, Powys, in November 2019.
At Swansea Crown Court Lena Evans denied causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
She has been released on unconditional bail until her trial on 27 April.
Dylan Benjamin, who was driving the car in front of Ms Evans', has previously pleaded guilty at Swansea Crown Court to causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
'Distraught by loss'
Ms Evans, from Lampeter, Ceredigion, had applied for the charges to be dropped but this was dismissed by the judge.
After the crash on 16 November 2019, Ms Bryan's family said: "We are distraught by our loss of Ellie. She will be missed by us all.
"Ellie was a loving daughter, sister and granddaughter.
"We would like to thank everyone for their support at this devastating time."