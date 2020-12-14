Man, 23, killed in three-car crash at Walton, Powys
A 23-year-old man has been killed in a three-car crash in Powys.
The man, who has not yet been identified while next of kin are informed, died in the crash on the A44 near Walton, Presteigne, at about 17:30 GMT on Saturday.
It involved the man's silver Ford Focus which was travelling westbound, and a red Mitsubishi Shogun and a grey BMW both travelling eastbound.
Any witnesses or those with dashcam footage are asked to contact police.
Officers said on Sunday that three other people were injured and taken to Hereford County Hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.