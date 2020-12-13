Aneurin Bevan Health Board apology over ambulance patient's wait
A health board has apologised after a 73-year-old man waited more than 19 hours in an ambulance outside a hospital.
Ted Edwards was at his home in Monmouthshire when paramedics were called at about 00:55 GMT on Saturday, the Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed.
He was still waiting outside Grange University Hospital at 20:30, leaving his family "really concerned".
Aneurin Bevan Health Board said Mr Edwards' wait "is never acceptable".
Janine Vaughan Winter, sister-in-law of patient Mr Edwards from Monmouth, said the family are still waiting to find out what time he was admitted.
"We think it was longer, but they won't tell us," said Ms Vaughan Winter, speaking from her home in Herefordshire.
"It's all so upsetting and frustrating."
Ms Vaughan Winter said her sister Gillian in Monmouthshire is also very frail having recently recovered from coronavirus and is waiting for news of her husband at the hospital.
She said she believed the Grange University Hospital but it "was opened far too early" and was not ready.
Her daughter, Poppy Vaughan Winter said the family are "distraught, frustrated, and becoming increasingly angry".
A spokeswoman for Aneurin Bevan Health Board said: "We would like to apologise to Mr Edwards for his long wait yesterday, this is never acceptable.
"It would be inappropriate to comment on individual cases, however, we would urge Mr Edward's family to contact us so that we are able to discuss their concerns."
On Saturday, the Welsh Ambulance Service said it was "facing high demand" across the country "with acute pressure" around Grange University Hospital leading to "some long delays with patients on our ambulances".
The health board had also said yesterday it was "struggling to identify beds" for patients and confirmed there were "a high number of ambulances waiting outside the hospital".
It had already announced it would be halting outpatient appointments and non-urgent planned surgery from Monday.