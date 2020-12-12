Covid-19: Welsh ambulance patient waits 19 hours outside hospital
- Published
A 73-year-old man has been waiting more than 19 hours in an ambulance outside a hospital following suspected sepsis or a stroke, his family has said.
Ted Edwards was at his home in Monmouthshire when paramedics were called at about 00:55 GMT, the Welsh Ambulance Service (WAS) confirmed.
He was still waiting outside Grange University Hospital at 20:30, leaving his family "really concerned".
Aneurin Bevan Health Board said Covid meant it faced "significant pressure".
It said it was "struggling to identify beds for our patients" and confirmed there were "a high number of ambulances waiting outside the hospital".
Poppy Vaughan Winter, from Bristol, said she was "really concerned" for her uncle's welfare and was waiting on an update on whether he had been admitted.
The 25-year-old said her aunt, who lives near Monmouth, has been calling "non-stop" for an update on her husband's condition.
"We've just been told his condition's not changed, but he is still waiting in the ambulance," Ms Vaughan Winter said.
The health board said the hospital was dealing with a "very high number of Covid patients" which has led to pressure on services.
The average weekly Covid case rate in Wales is 430.1 per 100,000 and in Monmouthshire it was 327.7 per 100,000 in the past seven days.
Earlier it appealed to the public to only dial 999 "if absolutely necessary". It follows a critical incident declared by the WAS over high demand on 3 December.
My uncle has been waiting in an ambulance for 15 hours with suspected sepsis or stroke. Well passed the 8 hour window for treatment. Why not divert!?— Poppy Vaughan Winter (@VaughanPoppy) December 12, 2020
Last month, the £350m Grange University Hospital in the Llanfrechfa area of Cwmbran became a major accident and emergency centre for almost 600,000 people in the old greater Gwent area.
A spokeswoman from the health board said the pressure on its hospitals were having a "significant impact on our staffing levels".
"This is a very serious situation and we are experiencing this demand on our services before we see the normal increase in demand as the result of cold weather and flu in the winter."
WAS has been contacted for comment.
Our crews are really busy prioritising those who are seriously ill or injured. Please help us by using our service wisely and only calling 999 in a genuine emergency. If your call is not urgent, you will wait longer for an ambulance. For everything else, there's @NHS111Wales. pic.twitter.com/BQ29GMgphK— Welsh Ambulance (@WelshAmbulance) December 12, 2020