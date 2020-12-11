Nativity scene theft: Baby Jesus model stolen from Cardiff street again
A figure of baby Jesus has been stolen from a city centre nativity scene for a third time.
Last year it was taken from the display at Cardiff's German Christmas market and anonymously handed into nearby St John The Baptist Church before being taken again weeks later.
A new baby Jesus was bought from Italy for this year's market but has now been stolen again.
The Rev Canon Sarah Jones said she was "really upset" it had happened again.
Last year the display raised more than £1,000 for the church.
"We used that money to help provide a warm welcome and a listening ear to anyone who came in off the street who was upset and needed to talk," she said.
Canon Jones said the nativity was "a little bit of kindness in a difficult world" and was set up each year by Heath Roberts, owner of Food on the Move Caterers, which provides many of the market's food and drinks stalls.
'Sickened'
"It's a beautiful thing that he does, out of the goodness of his heart, setting it all up, transporting it, looking after it from year to year," she said.
"When someone steals from the nativity scene, what they're doing is not just a bit of mischief, it damages that kindness. That kindness is so needed today."
Mr Roberts, from Gloucester, said: "We were quite sickened.
"We moved the nativity scene this year so we could see it better to make sure nothing like this happened again but they must have blocked the view of the people we had watching it and boom - gone...
"Why would people want to violate such a lovely scene and ruin it by taking away the star of the show?"
He said he was losing hope it would be returned: "We were hoping somebody maybe took it as a prank or had too much to drink and would hopefully return it the next day, but it has been a week and a half now so we're not holding out much hope about Jesus returning."
He said if anyone knew the figure's whereabouts they should contact the church.