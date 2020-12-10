Covid Wales: Secondary schools 'move online' from Monday
All secondary schools and further education colleges in Wales will move classes online from Monday, the education minister has announced.
Kirsty Williams said it was part of a "national effort to reduce transmission of coronavirus".
The minister said the decision followed advice from the chief medical officer on the "deteriorating" Covid situation.
It means classrooms will close from Friday, a week earlier than planned for the Christmas break.
Ms Williams said it was important to take a "clear, national direction" to ease the pressure from schools, colleges, local councils and parents and carers.
"Every day, we are seeing more and more people admitted to hospital with coronavirus symptoms," she added.
"The virus is putting our health service under significant and sustained pressure and it is important we all make a contribution to reduce its transmission."
'Not an early Christmas holiday'
She said the advice from Wales' Chief Medical Officer, Dr Frank Atherton, was to implement the online learning plan "as soon as is practicable".
"Having spoken to local education leaders, I am confident that schools and colleges have online learning provision in place," added Ms Williams.
"This will also be important in ensuring that students are at home during this time, learning and staying safe.
"Critically, and this is very important, children should be at home.
"This is not an early Christmas holiday, please do everything you can to minimise your contact with others."
The latest data shows the infection rate across Wales is averaging more than 370 cases for 100,000 people, with 17% of tests now coming back positive.
It means the the reproduction (R) number in Wales has now reached 1.27, with infections doubling in 11.7 days.
However, the decision on schools does not extend to primary classes or special schools.
"We recognise, as we did during the firebreak, that it is more difficult for primary and special school age children to undertake self-directed learning," said Ms Williams.
"That is why we are encouraging primary and special schools to continue to stay open."