John 'Jack' Armstrong murder: Case revisited 41 years later
The unsolved murder of a taxi driver is being looked at again 41 years after he was discovered with catastrophic head injuries.
John "Jack" Armstrong was found dead in October 1979, after picking up a passenger in Cardiff.
On 5 October Mr Amstrong, known as Jack by family and friends, radioed in to confirm he had collected a fare from a Fairwater pub.
The 58-year-old was never heard from again.
His blood stained cab was found that evening in Treoes Lane, Treoes, near to the Waterton Industrial Estate, Bridgend.
Three days later his body was found 11 miles away on Cowbridge Common.
Hundreds of statements were taken at the time but Mr Armstrong's killer has never been found.
It is hoped advances in technology may now help detectives in their quest to solve the case.
Exhibits will be re-examined in the hope forensic scientists will recover DNA that could help identify and trace the killer.
Det Ch Insp Patrick Catto is heading the review and says he hopes to help the dead's man's family get justice for their relative.
"No case is ever closed and we remain committed to periodically reviewing unsolved cases in the hope that advances in forensic sciences and technology will provide us with a new line of enquiry," he said.
"The 1979 investigation was thorough and this review is no reflection on our colleagues who were involved at the time," he said.
"We do, however, owe it to the victim and his family to make sure we exploit every scientific advance available to us to try and secure the breakthrough we need.
"If the killer is still alive, they've been living with the knowledge of what they did for more than 40 years."
Det Ch Insp Patrick Catt said it was "likely" someone knew was responsible.
"People's loyalties change.
"I'd appeal to anyone who believes they know the identity of the killer to come forward.
"Keeping such a secret will have been a heavy burden - it's time to do the right thing."