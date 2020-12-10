Covid: 'No plans' to ban alcohol sales in Welsh shops
- Published
A possible alcohol sales ban in Welsh shops in the run-up to Christmas has been dismissed by the Welsh Government.
Pubs, restaurants and cafes in Wales are already banned from serving alcohol and must shut at 18:00 GMT every night, other than for takeaways.
Welsh ministers said they were "aware" there were rumours on social media a ban on alcohol sales was being discussed but denied that was the case.
Covid rates in 12 of Wales' 22 council areas are at their highest levels.
The Welsh Government posted on Twitter: "We're aware of rumours about plans for an 'alcohol ban' from shops in Wales.
"This is simply not true."
Coronavirus case rates in more than half of Wales' 22 local authorities are currently at their highest levels and the 2,238 new Covid cases reported on Wednesday was the highest daily figure since the pandemic began.
Wales' top doctor Frank Atherton has previously said Welsh ministers were considering whether new measures might be needed before Christmas.
Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething admitted earlier in the week the Welsh NHS was under "considerable and sustained pressure" with "the highest number ever recorded" of Covid patients in Welsh hospitals.
The Welsh Government urged people to look at their Covid information page for "accurate information" about restrictions.
Hospitality businesses in Wales, like pubs, cafes, restaurants, bars and sports clubs, must not sell alcohol for consumption on the premises.
Takeaway services can be provided, including the sale of alcohol until 22:00.
Off-licences, including shops and supermarkets, can sell alcohol in Wales until 22:00 - which also applies to click and collect pick-ups and home deliveries.