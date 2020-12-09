Rhys Davies Logistics is placed into administration
- Published
One of Wales' largest haulage companies has been placed into administration, its owner said.
Rhys Davies Logistics has a fleet of 170 vehicles, including 150 articulated trailers and more than 560,000 sq ft of warehouse space at nine UK sites.
Croydon-based Cathays Investments bought the company, based at Taff's Well, Rhondda Cynon Taf, last year.
It confirmed that corporate restructuring experts FRP Advisory were called in.
The company stores and distributes materials for customers across the UK.