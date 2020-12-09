Covid in Wales: 'Don't mix with people outside your household'
- Published
Do not mix with people outside your household between now and Christmas, Wales' chief medical officer has said.
Dr Frank Atherton told a Welsh Government briefing: "If we all do that, we can keep our families safe and keep Wales safe."
Groups of four people from different households are allowed to meet indoors at pubs, cafes and restaurants.
Previously the Welsh Government has said people should limit themselves to seeing the same "one or two friends".
The rule of four also applies when meeting people from different households outdoors, away from your home, but meeting anyone from outside your household bubble in someone's garden is not allowed.
Two families can form an extended household and these are the only people allowed to mix inside a home.
Up to 15 people can take part in activities indoors and up to 30 outdoors - providing social distancing, hand hygiene and other Covid safety measures are followed.
Dr Atherton said he had cancelled plans to visit family in Northern Ireland when it comes out of lockdown and also plans to see his children in England.
"My main priority is to keep my whole family safe and healthy," he said.
"The best way I can do that is to stay at home and have a small Christmas this year".
He added that he wouldn't be going out to pubs, restaurants and Christmas fairs in the run up to the holiday.