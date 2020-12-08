Hafan y Coed mental health staff test positive after party
- Published
Mental health unit staff have been self-isolating after colleagues attended a house party and later tested positive for Covid-19.
Fifteen staff at Hafan y Coed at University Hospital Llandough, near Cardiff, were isolating, a worker told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Cardiff and Vale Health Board said the unit was still staffed safely despite the "challenges" that had been caused.
It also said it was investigating how four staff had tested positive.
A spokesperson said: "We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding four members of staff who have recently tested positive for Covid-19 at our Hafan y Coed site, all of whom are self-isolating.
"While this has caused challenges to staffing, the ward continues to be staffed safely."
The spokesperson added: "Patient safety is our utmost priority and we have stringent processes in place across the health board to identify and isolate incidents, allowing us to continue to provide safe and effective patient care.
"Upon conclusion of the investigation, any staff believed to have acted outside of guidance will face appropriate internal health board action."