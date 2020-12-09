Covid: Self-isolation and quarantine period to shorten in Wales
People who need to self-isolate or quarantine will only need to do so for 10 days from Thursday, the Welsh Government has announced.
The current period is 14 days, which has been amended on the endorsement of chief medical officer Frank Atherton.
It applies to people who have tested positive for the virus or are at risk of having it, including those who are returning from non-exempt countries.
It brings Wales in line with England's 10-day isolation period.
At present, people whose close contacts have coronavirus and travellers returning from non-exempt countries are required by law to self-isolate for 14 days - unless they subsequently test positive, in which case they are required to isolate for 10 days from the date of the positive test.
Who do the new rules apply to?
From Thursday, people should self-isolate for 10 days if they:
- Received a positive test result for Covid-19
- Have symptoms of Covid-19 and are waiting for a test result, or have not been tested, but do not require hospital treatment
- Live with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 or is showing symptoms that may be caused by the virus
- Have any close contacts who have tested positive for coronavirus
- Are returning from a non-exempt country
Why are the rules changing?
Dr Atherton endorsed the change, which the Welsh Government said was "based on the current available evidence around likelihood of being infectious as a contact after 10 days".
The reduction follows amendments to Welsh law which dictate coronavirus restrictions and those applying to people returning from abroad.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething said he believed "families, communities and business" would welcome the change.
"Self-isolation and quarantine play a key role in stopping the spread of the coronavirus and I want to thank everyone who continues to follow the rules and play their role in keeping Wales safe," he added.