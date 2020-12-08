Kellinu Portelli: Everest climber's death 'may have been unnatural'
The death of man attempting to climb Mount Everest "may have been unnatural", a coroner has said.
Kellinu Portelli, 54, from Leckwith, Cardiff was found dead at the base camp on 29 October last year.
Assistant coroner Rachel Knight told South Wales Central Coroner's Court Mr Portelli's cause of death was still pending further inquiries and adjourned his inquest until 3 March.
He was climbing the mountain to raise money for a cancer charity.
It was reported in October that father-of-two Mr Portelli had been suffering from low blood oxygen levels during the trek and was being monitored by his guide.
The day before he had attended a festival with local people before going to bed but a guide found him dead at the base camp the following morning.
The engineer, known as Kell, had messaged friends and family on WhatsApp to say he was feeling better after receiving medical treatment.
His wife of 30 years Donna, 51, said: "I said to him just be careful and he said 'I will be careful I promise'."
Ms Knight expressed her condolences to Mr Portelli's family for their loss.