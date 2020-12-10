Covid and Brexit: Uncertainty leaves seasonal ski staff in limbo
By Dafydd Evans
BBC News
- Published
Seasonal ski workers have "no idea" if they will be able to travel for work this winter.
A combination of Brexit and Covid restrictions across Europe has led to uncertainty over whether staff from Wales can work in ski resorts - and whether they will even be open.
One worker said: "The lack of information at the moment is worrying people."
The UK government said it wanted "the best possible terms" for services.
About 25,000 staff travel from the UK to work in Europe each year.
They work in a variety of jobs - as holiday reps, instructors, drivers and nannies, according to Seasonal Businesses in Travel, a group representing 200 companies.
What happens after the transition period?
Sophie Williams, from Y Felinheli, has worked in a bar in Italy for the past six years and would normally be travelling there mid-December.
"With Covid, people are thinking the season isn't going to happen," she said.
"My boss says that I have a job for the time being, but they're thinking of not opening until January."
Workers travelling to the resorts before the end of the transition period will be allowed to stay and work. But after 1 January the conditions in each individual country could change.
Seasonal Business in Travel (SBiT) warns a combination of the pandemic and a lack of a trade deal may threaten jobs, especially among 18 to 34-year-olds.
"This group, arguably already worst hit by the pandemic in terms of employment, stand to lose training and job opportunities in travel certainly in the event of a no-deal and even with a deal if it does not include at least some provision for a youth mobility scheme," SBiT said.
"We were already predicting job losses and increased holiday prices. All of this has been exacerbated not just by the pandemic but by the lack of a deal."
People from Wales spend a total of £792m on outbound tourism, creating the equivalent of 12,373 full time jobs in Wales and contributing £639m to the economy (GVA), according to trade association ABTA.
Bedwyr ap Gwyn runs outdoor pursuits company Pellenig and spends up to two months a year taking groups of people snowboarding in the Alps.
"We have no idea what systems will be in place, what those systems will cost, what those regulations mean for us as a business or as individuals wanting to work there as instructors or 'seasonaires', the chalet maids, ski techs and all that different type work this industry provides," he said.
Will Covid keep ski resorts closed?
France, Germany and Italy are closing resorts over the holiday season to stop the spread of Covid-19.
"There's a question if the season will start at all in terms of Covid, but from a company point of view I haven't booked anything, I haven't organised anything because I don't know what that means at the moment." said Mr ap Gwyn.
"I'm an optimist, I hope it will happen, but from a business point of view I do find it difficult to plan to such an unknown."
A UK government spokesperson said: "We're committed to developing and progressing the best possible terms for cross-border trade in services that deliver for UK professionals."