Covid: Royal visit during pandemic questioned by minister
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's UK royal tour has arrived in Wales with a government minister saying he would "rather no one was having unnecessary visits" as Covid cases rise.
Prince William and Catherine are seeing care home staff, teachers, pupils and volunteers to hear about the challenges they have faced during the pandemic.
The royals arrive with Covid rates in Wales among the UK's highest.
Wales' health minister hopes the visit is not used as an "excuse" for people.
"I'd rather no one was having unnecessary visits," said Vaughan Gething.
"But their visit isn't an excuse for people to say they're confused about what they're being asked to do."
Wales reported 2,000 Covid cases in a single day on Monday as Mr Gething said the Welsh NHS is under "considerable and sustained pressure" with "the highest number ever recorded" of Covid patients in Welsh hospitals.
William and Kate arrived in Cardiff as part of their three-day tour on Tuesday morning on board the royal train to thank community workers and frontline staff in the UK.
"People always have divisive views about the monarchy," Mr Gething told the BBC.
Asked whether William and Kate's should go-ahead, Wales' health minister said: "I'm not particularly bothered or interested.
"I don't think that is going to be an excuse for people to say 'I should go and behave in a different way and I should act as if the harm that is being seen in front of us in every part of our healthcare system is not taking place'."
The duke and duchess boarded the royal train on Sunday for their 1,250 mile-journey which includes stops in England, Scotland and Wales.