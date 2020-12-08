BBC News

Covid: Royal visit during pandemic questioned by minister

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image captionWilliam and Kate arrive in Cardiff as part of their three-day national UK royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's UK royal tour has arrived in Wales with a government minister saying he would "rather no one was having unnecessary visits" as Covid cases rise.

Prince William and Catherine are seeing care home staff, teachers, pupils and volunteers to hear about the challenges they have faced during the pandemic.

The royals arrive with Covid rates in Wales among the UK's highest.

Wales' health minister hopes the visit is not used as an "excuse" for people.

"I'd rather no one was having unnecessary visits," said Vaughan Gething.

"But their visit isn't an excuse for people to say they're confused about what they're being asked to do."

Wales reported 2,000 Covid cases in a single day on Monday as Mr Gething said the Welsh NHS is under "considerable and sustained pressure" with "the highest number ever recorded" of Covid patients in Welsh hospitals.

image captionWilliam and Kate talk with three first year students from the University of South Wales on their experiences of first term
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stop for a warm drink on a chilly morning at Cardiff Castle

William and Kate arrived in Cardiff as part of their three-day tour on Tuesday morning on board the royal train to thank community workers and frontline staff in the UK.

"People always have divisive views about the monarchy," Mr Gething told the BBC.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe duke and duchess boarded the royal train on Sunday for what is believed to be Catherine's first official journey on board

Asked whether William and Kate's should go-ahead, Wales' health minister said: "I'm not particularly bothered or interested.

"I don't think that is going to be an excuse for people to say 'I should go and behave in a different way and I should act as if the harm that is being seen in front of us in every part of our healthcare system is not taking place'."

The duke and duchess boarded the royal train on Sunday for their 1,250 mile-journey which includes stops in England, Scotland and Wales.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid: William and Kate plan train tour to thank key workers

    Published
    2 days ago

  • Covid: Care home worker among first to get vaccine in Wales

    Published
    44 minutes ago

  • Covid in Wales: How many deaths have there been?

    Published
    19 hours ago

  • Covid: Wales only part of UK without falling coronavirus rates

    Published
    16 hours ago

  • Kate warns of lockdown loneliness for parents

    Published
    27 November

  • Prince Louis joins George and Charlotte to quiz Sir David Attenborough

    Published
    3 October

  • Duke and duchess make bagels in surprise visit

    Published
    15 September