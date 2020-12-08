Covid: Council leader supports 'tighter rules' in Wales
A council leader has said he would support tighter restrictions in Wales, following a rise in Covid-19 cases in the Swansea Bay health board area.
Rob Jones, the leader of Neath Port Talbot council, said January would be "extremely difficult" and that he "fears for the end results".
He said birthday parties and sleepovers were behind some cases.
Neath Port Talbot has the highest weekly Covid-19 case rate in Wales at 621.7 per 100,000 population.
It comes as officials in Swansea Bay University Health Board warned case levels could soon reach "catastrophic levels" unless people follow social distancing rules.
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales' Breakfast with Claire Summers, Mr Jones said there is "some evidence" of community spread "particularly with households coming together".
"The most affected age band is around the 40-49 age range followed by the 50-59, but then one of the lowest most consistent infections is the 0-9 and the 10-19," he said.
"On the lower age range we're looking at outside community activities, sleepovers.
"If we have a look at the adult age range, we're looking at birthday parties, social gatherings, adults in work settings and retail."
Mr Jones said it was "inevitable" that Wales will go into another lockdown "sooner rather than later".
"Anything that will protect people, saves needless deaths and protect people that are vulnerable in the community has to take place," he said.
'Pretty bleak'
On Monday, Swansea Bay health board director Dr Keith Reid said the local health system will be "overwhelmed" if cases continue to rise at the current rate.
The health board said 700 hospital staff were off sick while 800 new cases were reported in the last two days.
Jamie Jenkins, former head of analysis at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said that the number of tests being carried out in Wales has risen by 54% in three weeks - not including the mass-testing in Merthyr Tydfil and the lower Cynon Valley - which has resulted in an increase in confirmed cases.
He said: "Things are looking pretty bleak at the moment with the number of cases and it only seems to be going one way."