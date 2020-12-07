I'm a Celebrity fatal castle crash: Sharn Hughes inquest opens
- Published
An inquest has opened into the death of a woman who was hit by a car while heading to take pictures of the castle where I'm a Celebrity was being filmed.
Sharn Hughes, 58, from Prestatyn, Denbighshire, died on Abergele Road, Llanddulas, near Gwrych Castle, in Conwy county on 21 November.
The hearing in Ruthin, Denbighshire, heard Mrs Hughes and her husband Elfyn had pulled into a lay-by before she was struck as she stepped out.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Home Office pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers gave the cause of death as multiple traumatic injuries.
Coroner John Gittins said a full investigation was being carried out by the North Wales Police's forensic collision investigation unit.
The inquest was adjourned to a date to be fixed.