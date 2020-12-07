Cathays murder trial: Man 'strangled fiancee in self defence'
A man accused of murdering his fiancee has said he strangled her in self defence after she attacked him while having a mental health episode.
Madog Rowlands, 23, denies murdering Lauren Griffiths, 21, at their home in Glynrhondda Street, Cathays, Cardiff, in April 2019.
Mr Rowlands told Newport Crown Court Ms Griffiths had strangled him and he was "trying to get her off me".
He said he had been "consumed with self hatred" since her death.
Mr Rowlands, from Wrexham, said Ms Griffiths had three dissociative personalities, where she would be unaware of what she was doing.
The couple had named one of these "misery", and Mr Rowlands said Ms Griffiths had a dissociative episode in this personality on 29 April.
He told the court she had been hitting herself forcibly on her head, and he grabbed her forearms to try and stop her, which then led to her grabbing his throat.
"A lot of pressure was applied to my throat. When disassociated she was stronger than her normal self," he said.
He said he was "panicked" when he could not draw breath, and when the grip on his neck loosened it was "immediately apparent" Ms Griffiths was dead.
He then did not call the emergency services for a full day after Ms Griffiths died, instead buying drugs and drinking a whole bottle of whisky, while wrapping Ms Griffiths's body in clingfilm, the court heard.
He said his thinking had been "erratic" as he had been under the influence.
Marriage plans
Jurors have previously been played a 999 call where Mr Rowlands told the operator: "I've killed my fiancee by mistake".
Mr Rowlands told the court he had a good relationship with Ms Griffiths and they planned to marry.
He said: "I wish she could be here. I love her so much. I feel awful, depressed and consumed with self hatred."
The trial continues.