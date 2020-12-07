BBC News

Man found dead at Pontcysyllte aqueduct a 'worrier', inquest told

The body of Matthew Collins was found alongside the River Dee beneath the aqueduct

An optician who was killed in a fall from Wrexham's Pontcysyllte aqueduct was a "worrier" who had consulted his GP four days earlier, an inquest heard.

The body of Matthew Collins, 33, was found last June after the alarm was raised when walkers came across a pram on a path at the site along with a driving licence, mobile phone and keys.

Fears that a baby was involved proved unfounded, his inquest was told.

A conclusion of suicide was recorded by coroner John Gittins at the hearing.

Mr Collins suffered major internal injuries in the fall.

A few days before his death, Mr Collins, of Ffordd y Berllan, Towyn, Conwy county, visited his GP asking for medication for his depression but would not say what was worrying him.

'Devoted' father

He told the doctor that he had a loving, supportive family, the hearing in Ruthin, Denbighshire, was told.

Mr Collins was described as a "loving husband and a devoted father" by his wife, Marie, who also said he was "a natural-born worrier".

The inquest heard that he became worried some years ago when his mother suffered cardiac arrests and was found to have a heart condition.

His own heart was found to be enlarged.

"This gentleman's passing is a massive loss for the family, leaving a child and a loving family behind," said North Wales East and Central coroner Mr Gittins.

