Murder probe begins after woman, 48, dies in hospital

image captionMother-of-two Helen Bannister died in hospital following a serious assault

A murder investigation has begun following the death of a 48-year-old woman who was seriously assaulted.

Mother-of-two Helen Bannister would be "dearly missed by her heartbroken family", police said.

South Wales Police attended an address in Mayhill, Swansea, on 1 December, when Ms Bannister was taken to hospital.

Ms Bannister's family have requested privacy and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

A 37-year-old man had previously been remanded by a court after being charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

South Wales Police has urged the public to take care over any comments made on social media.

