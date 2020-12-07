Murder probe begins after woman, 48, dies in hospital
A murder investigation has begun following the death of a 48-year-old woman who was seriously assaulted.
Mother-of-two Helen Bannister would be "dearly missed by her heartbroken family", police said.
South Wales Police attended an address in Mayhill, Swansea, on 1 December, when Ms Bannister was taken to hospital.
Ms Bannister's family have requested privacy and continue to be supported by specialist officers.
A 37-year-old man had previously been remanded by a court after being charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
South Wales Police has urged the public to take care over any comments made on social media.