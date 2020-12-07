Covid: Swansea Bay cases could be 'catastrophic'
- Published
Coronavirus cases in the Swansea Bay area could soon reach "catastrophic levels" unless people follow social distancing rules, an expert has warned.
Swansea Bay health board director Dr Keith Reid said the local health system will be "overwhelmed" if cases continue to rise at the current rate.
The health board said there were 800 new cases reported in the last two days in the Swansea Bay region.
Dr Reid said the drive behind the rise in cases was people mixing with others.
His warning follows new figures from Swansea Bay University Health Board which show Neath Port Talbot has the highest weekly Covid-19 case rate in Wales at 622 per 100,000 population, and Swansea has 446 cases per week per 100,000.
Dr Reid, who is the health board's public health director, said: "Unless this community transmission drops significantly, we will be in a catastrophic situation by January because of big rises in cases of Covid and hospital admissions.
"We are at a critical stage. Infection rates are at record levels and we all need to play our part to bring this situation under control and quickly.
"If infections continue to rise at the current rate then without another lockdown before Christmas, the local system will be overwhelmed."
He has called on the public "to think about what you need to do rather than what you want to do" and "to do the right thing for Christmas which is to follow the social distancing rules and stay safe".
"The vaccine is coming but for most of us it's not here yet," he said. "We have a chance to stave off a potential catastrophe."
Swansea Bay University Health Board said there were 1,674 new cases of coronavirus recorded between 25 November and 1 December - with 711 in Neath Port Talbot and 960 in Swansea.
David Howes, director of social services at Swansea council, said the the rising infection levels within the community were "extremely worrying".
He said their workforce was "depleted, stretched and exhausted" and the council is "looking to reduced services in some areas, to make changes that no-one wants to make".
The leader of Neath Port Talbot council, councillor Rob Jones, said that "the majority of people are being sensible and stick to the rules by maintaining social distance" but he said "it only takes a minority to ignore the guidelines and lead to a spread in coronavirus."
His neighbouring council leader at Swansea council, councillor Rob Stewart has called on people to have "a safe, socially-distanced festive season".