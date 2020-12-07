Deposit return scheme: Conwy to take part in Wales pilot
People living in one area of Wales will take part in the nation's first deposit return scheme (DRS) pilot.
The four-week trial of DRS, which rewards consumers with cash for recycling single-use containers such as plastic bottles, will take place in Colwyn Heights, Conwy, in the spring.
It is a joint pilot between the Welsh Government, Conwy council and Wrap Cymru, and uses Polytag technology.
The technology negates the need to return the containers in person.
A number of households will receive a set of bottles tagged by Polytag, which they will scan when placing in their recycling containers using a mobile phone app.
The bottles will also be scanned upon collection by Conwy County Borough Council's household waste recycling team.
For each bottle scanned at either end of the DRS process, householders will receive a digital token worth 20p each.
During the pilot, the tokens will be donated to raise funds for Ysgol Pen y Bryn, the local primary school.
The digital scheme differs slightly to traditional DRSs, which involve people returning containers to a central location.
Digital DRS schemes allow local authorities, brands and regulators to monitor recycling rates, so they can analyse the habits of households.