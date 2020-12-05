Covid: Mixed hopes for businesses in run up to Christmas
- Published
Small businesses across Wales are hoping the final weeks before Christmas will deliver a much-needed boost.
With Covid restrictions eased since the firebreak lockdown, some hope there will be cause for festive cheer if shoppers choose their local high street over town and city centres.
But there are others who fear the damage has already been done.
The Federation of Small Businesses said it had heard anecdotally there was "a strong mood" for independent shopping.
It comes as the first weekend in December marks "Small Business Saturday" - an annual campaign encouraging people to shop locally and support businesses in their communities.
"It's been absolutely chaotic," said John Webb, who runs Webbs furniture and appliances store in Crickhowell, Powys.
"It seems more and more people are coming to small towns because they don't want to go to the cities.
"On the furniture, people are spending an enormous amount of money on expensive items but they can't get it until after Easter, but they understand that.
"Both the hotels that bring in most of the people to Crickhowell are closed. I'm not sure when they will be open, but Crickhowell has been very busy today."
In Porthmadog, Gwynedd, the owner of a book shop is hoping to open her doors for the first time since March.
Sian Cowper has taken time to renovate Browsers while it has been closed, but has kept the business running.
"In April, we built a website, we've had phone calls and we have done home deliveries on the doorstep," she said.
"We've had a lot of support on the high street right from the beginning. There's been a huge amount of support for the high street.
"I'm hopeful we will have a good December."
Hana Dyer, who owns Cabin coffee shop in Ruthin, Denbighshire, said: "Over the last few months, we've realised how important it is that people use their local.
"I think it's important they know if they don't support us, then we can't stay open."
Welsh craft shop owner Gwilym Evans added there had been "an upturn in trade" in the town.
He added: "I think the local people and those in the surrounding areas have been extremely supportive of small businesses."
'Decimated'
However, the outlook in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, is more gloomy.
Jason Harries, who owns Revue clothing, described the whole period as "a nightmare".
He said most of the clothes in his shop are for social events and are aimed at the older customer. He relies on people visiting in person which is part of their shopping experience.
"I'm 67% down year-on-year," said Mr Harries, who does not see a recovery until a vaccine is widely rolled out.
"I didn't start my internet business until lockdown but we've always based our business on a very friendly one-on-one service.
"We aren't going to do massive business on our online business. We are a high street shop and we've been here 28 years."
But while he said he has had "massive support" since reopening, the wider problem was a lack of shoppers in the town centre.
"It's been decimated," he added.
"I always have a wander through town now and again and I could've walked straight without having to move for anyone.
"It's unheard of this time of year."
Figures from the Welsh Retail Consortium showed year-on-year footfall decreased dropped by 40% in November - which included the 17-day firebreak period.
Head of policy Sara Jones said: "Whilst we welcome news that retail will be able to remain open and continue to trade until Christmas, we will never make up for the ground lost over the last 9-months."