Covid: Second phase of mass testing to start in lower Cynon valley
Mass coronavirus testing is starting in one of the areas hardest-hit by Covid-19 in Wales in a bid to bring the virus under control.
People living or working in the lower Cynon valley - which includes Abercynon, Penrhiwceiber and parts of Mountain Ash and Aberaman - will be offered tests.
Test centres will run from Saturday until 20 December.
It is the second place in Wales to have mass testing after Merthyr Tydfil.
Residents in Mountain Ash East and West, and Aberaman South residents, will also be eligible for the tests, which give results in 30 minutes.
Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB public health director, Dr Kelechi Nnoaham, said: "The rate of Covid-19 infection is still very high in our communities, and by engaging with this testing programme, people in the lower Cynon valley can play a major role in protecting everyone in our communities."
The main test centres will be at Cynon Valley Indoor Bowls Centre, Mountain Ash and Abercynon Sports Centre.
The testing programme will use so-called lateral flow devices which can get results in about 20-30 minutes.
If a person tests positive, they will be asked to return home so they can self-isolate immediately.
Rhondda Cynon Taf council leader, Andrew Morgan, said: "This is an integral part of our fight against the virus, as it gives us a greater understanding of the prevalence and level of transmission within our communities."
He said it was "important" to identify and isolate those who were asymptomatic within communities to break "chains of transmission".
Health Minister Vaughan Gething, said: "I would encourage the people of lower Cynon valley to get tested."
The Merthyr Tydfil pilot for mass testing, launched last month and it will run until 11 December.
Covid-19 case rates in south Wales
The case rate in Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) is 365.7 per 100,000, reporting 882 new positive tests in the past week.
The south Wales valleys had been dominating for highest case rates and having fallen back early in November, they have now started to move up again.
In the most recent comparable week, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Neath Port Talbot have been among the 10 highest case rate areas in the UK.