Cathays murder trial: Madog Rowlands said killing a 'mistake'
- Published
A man accused of murdering his fiancée told a 999 operator he had killed her "by mistake", a court heard.
Madog Rowlands, 23, from Wrexham denies murdering Lauren Griffiths, 21, in their home on Glynrhondda Street in Cathays, Cardiff in 2019.
Jurors were played a 999 call recording where Mr Rowlands told the operator: "I've killed my fiancée by mistake".
Newport Crown Court heard Mr Rowlands was previously arrested after admitting he tried to strangle her in 2018.
Crying on the phone Mr Rowlands could be heard saying: "I killed Lauren by accident, we got into a fight...
"I've taken a lot of LSD and MDMA".
Ms Griffiths was found dead at their flat in Cardiff on 30 April last year.
The court has previously heard Mr Rowlands killed Ms Griffiths and wrapped her in clingfilm before ordering a takeaway and drugs.
Jurors have also been told Ms Griffiths had been "really excited" about her wedding.
'Do you want to die?'
On Friday, the court heard Mr Rowlands had "snapped" on an earlier occasion in 2018, and had told a police officer: "She kicked me and I tried to strangled her".
Jurors were shown police body camera footage after the incident which showed Ms Griffiths telling a police officer: "He grabbed me by the throat, took me into the bedroom and said 'do you want to die?'.".
She also told the police officer he had said he had wanted to kill her before taking his own life.
She said: "He said he wanted to choke me out and blow up the flat".
Jurors were told Ms Griffiths had been unwilling to attend court after the attack in 2018.
The court was also shown CCTV footage of drug dealers as well as delivery drivers from Domino's Pizza and Just Eat arriving at and leaving the flat after the killing.
The trial continues.