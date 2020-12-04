Covid: First people to be vaccinated in Wales on Tuesday
- Published
The first people to get the coronavirus vaccine in Wales will get the jab on Tuesday, First Minister Mark Drakeford said.
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was approved by regulators on Wednesday and supplies have already started to arrive in the UK.
Front-line NHS staff and the over 80s are at the top of the list for the vaccine.
Mr Drakeford made the announcement at the Welsh Government briefing.
Care home residents are also among those identified as a priority.
However, Wales' chief medical officer Frank Atherton previously said getting the vaccines to care homes was a "work in progress" and "very difficult" to do because it needs to be kept at a temperature of about -70C.
Mr Drakeford said: "Our plans in Wales have been thoroughly tested.
"We expect to receive the first supplies in the next couple of days.
"We have trained staff to give the new vaccine."
He said he hoped it would mark "a turning point in the pandemic" and "put us on what is going to be a long path back to normality".