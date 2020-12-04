Covid-19: Can I travel from Wales on holiday abroad?
- Published
People in Wales are now allowed to travel abroad to foreign countries again, according to the latest coronavirus rules in Wales.
However the Welsh Government strongly advises people to only travel if "essential" and 14-day quarantine rules still apply on return from certain countries.
So where does this leave holidaymakers?
According to one senior travel consultant, people are pinning their hopes of jetting off in 2021.
'Bucket list destinations'
Since the announcement of a coronavirus vaccine rollout in the UK, interest in holidays abroad in 2021 has "spiked", according to one travel consultant.
Louisa O'Neill, who works at the independent travel agency Sam Smith Travel in Cowbridge, the Vale of Glamorgan, said the vaccine news has brought "increased confidence" in travel for next year.
"Lots of people are going for more bucket list destinations, like the Maldives," she said.
"Recently a lot of people bought holidays for New York for Christmas 2021."
But, she added, interest to travel abroad in what is left of 2020 is sparse with bookings 70% down on December last year.
"People are still confused, wary and not convinced with quarantine rules," she said.
"Primarily that is to do with travel rules between England and Wales. They are sceptical if it's going to change in a week's time."
'Pent up demand'
The Association of British Travel Agents said their recent figures show a rise in the number of people looking to book a holiday over the coming year.
It found in Wales, 56% of people hope to book a holiday abroad in the next six months, compared to 45% who said the same in August.
Chief executive Mark Tanzer said "severe restrictions" on international travel this year have "clearly led to pent up demand".
Cardiff Airport's interim CEO, Spencer Birns, confirmed the airport remains open, despite further coronavirus restrictions in Wales.
"We continue to follow the guidance in place by Public Health Wales keeping the safety and security of our team and customers our number one priority," he said.
The Welsh Government confirmed that people in Wales may travel from airports in Wales or in Tier 2 areas in England.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has also urged people in Wales not to travel unless they have a "very good reason" for doing so.
"Because people in Wales are able to travel into Tier 2 areas in England, they will be able to go to airports in England that are open because the English government has resumed international travel. So people in Wales will be able to travel if they take that route," he said.
"When you return from international travel you will still be subject to a 14-day quarantine period.
"Going on holiday is not a good reason for leaving Wales during a pandemic, with all the additional risks that will cause."