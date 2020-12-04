BBC News

Hunter jailed for shooting Welsh cyclist in French Alps

image captionMarc Sutton owned a restaurant in the small town of Les Gets

A hunter has been jailed after shooting and killing a Welsh mountain biker who was mistaken for a wild boar in a French forest.

Lucas Clerc, aged 24, has been sentenced to four years for manslaughter.

Three years of the sentence are suspended, according to the court in Thonon-les-Bains on Tuesday.

Clerc was also banned from hunting and possession of a weapon, reported broadcaster France 3.

The court heard 34-year-old Marc Sutton, originally from Caerphilly in south Wales, was shot while he was mountain-biking through the forest at Montriod in Haute-Savoie, close to the Swiss border, in 2018.

Mr Sutton, who owned a restaurant in Les Gets, had been biking on a popular mountain track when he was shot.

His death prompted the introduction of a temporary hunting ban in the area.

