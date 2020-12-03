Welsh Ambulance Service declare 'critical incident'
A critical incident has been declared by the Welsh Ambulance Service due to high demand, particularly in south east Wales.
The service is asking the public to call 999 only for serious emergencies.
It said some patients may wait longer for help, while others could be advised to make other arrangements if the call is non life-threatening.
Lee Brooks, the trust's director of operations, said actions were under way to deal with demand.
Mr Brooks said: "We really need the public to work with us on this.
"If your call is less urgent, you may wait longer for help, or be asked to make an alternative arrangement, including making your own way to hospital if necessary.
"We're hopeful that the actions we've put in place will start to take effect in the next couple of hours, but until then, help us help you and only call us if it's a genuine emergency."
The service are advising that the public can visit the NHS 111 Wales website for health advice or to consult a GP, pharmacist, dentist or optician.