Former Cardiff University chaplain cleared of indecent assault
- Published
A former university chaplain has been found not guilty of indecently assaulting a 20-year-old Cardiff University student 23 years ago.
The Rev Canon Paul Overend, 54, now of Lincoln, was accused of kissing and holding the woman at a party in 1997 while priest at St Teilo's, Cathays.
The woman told Newport Crown Court she had been "frozen solid" during the alleged assault.
Canon Overend told jurors he did not know the woman and denied the charge.
Until the allegation was made last year, he was the Canon Chancellor at Lincoln Cathedral.
Canon Overend told the court he had stepped aside from the senior post when the allegation was made and had to move out of cathedral accommodation.
The jury of nine men and three women reached their verdict after an hour and 41 minutes of deliberation.