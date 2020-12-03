Covid: Travel allowed between Wales and England's tier 1 and 2
People can now travel between Wales and tier 1 and 2 areas in England, the Welsh Government has said.
New Covid rules issued when Wales' firebreak lockdown ended on 9 November said people could not travel between Wales and England unless it was "essential".
England's lockdown ended on 2 December and it now has a three-tiered system.
Travel into tier 3 zones is still prohibited under the new regulations, which will come into force on Friday.
Large parts of the Midlands, North East and North West, including Manchester, as well as Kent, are in tier three.
A majority of England is in the second highest level - tier 2 - including London and Liverpool city region.
The new regulations were announced after the cabinet met on Wednesday to decide on the latest travel restrictions as England's lockdown came to an end.
Three households from around the UK will be able to meet from 23 December until at least 27 December.