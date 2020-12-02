Covid vaccine: Wales prepares for roll-out
- Published
Wales is preparing for mass vaccinations after the UK regulator approved the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine.
The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency says the jab, which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness, is safe for roll-out.
Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething said plans for delivery would be released later on Wednesday.
Immunisations could start within days for people in high-priority groups.
Preparations in Wales started in June and the Welsh Government hopes the first vaccines will be given within seven to 14 days.
To start with, everyone over 50 will be offered the vaccine in the coming months.
Mr Gething tweeted: "Really positive news that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been approved to supply in the UK by the regulator MHRA.
"I will provide more details of our plan to deliver this vaccine during the day."
Really positive news that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been approved to supply in the UK by the regulator MHRA. I will provide more details of our plan to deliver this vaccine during the day. https://t.co/vKEOg5xzpP— Vaughan Gething MS (@vaughangething) December 2, 2020
The UK has already ordered 40 million doses - enough to vaccinate 20 million people, as two shots are needed.
Around 10 million doses should be available soon.
It is the fastest ever vaccine to go from concept to reality, taking only 10 months to follow the same developmental steps that normally span a decade.
Although vaccination can start, people still need to remain vigilant and follow coronavirus rules to stop the spread, say experts.That means sticking with the social distancing and face masks, and testing people who may have the virus and asking them to isolate.
What is the vaccine?
It is a new type called an mRNA vaccine that uses a tiny fragment of genetic code from the pandemic virus to teach the body how fight Covid-19 and build immunity.
An mRNA vaccine has never been approved for use in humans before, although people have received them in clinical trials.