Gavin and Stacey Christmas Day show to air on BBC Radio Wales
The cast of Gavin and Stacey are to reunite for a Christmas Day radio show.
Joanna Page and Mathew Horne, best known for their roles as Gavin and Stacey in the hit BBC comedy, will host a festive special on BBC Radio Wales.
They will be joined by co-stars Melanie Walters, Larry Lamb, Alison Steadman, Steffan Rhodri, Robert Wilfort and Laura Aikman, Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler and singer-songwriter Shakin' Stevens.
There will also be a special message from co-creator James Corden.
Last year's Gavin and Stacey Christmas special was the UK's most-watched scripted TV programme of the 2010s with 17.1 million viewers across the UK.
And although we won't be treated to another special on TV - at least not this year - Radio Wales' show promises to go some way to filling that Gavin and Stacey void.
Page, who hosted the station's Sunday Morning with Joanna Page show earlier this year, said she "absolutely loves Christmas".
"So when it came up that we could do a Christmas Day show I knew that if there was anybody I'd want to share that with, it's Mat. I love working with him, he's so much fun," she added.
For his part, Horne said he "jumped at the chance", adding: "I love working with Jo, I love Wales and I love doing radio.
"Christmas Day is a special day and, particularly this year, it's been very challenging for a lot of people, so it's nice to feel like we might be bringing a little bit of joy."
Page said the show would involve "chatting to some brilliant friends and guests", quizzes and some classic Christmas tracks.
Radio Wales editor Wales Colin Paterson added: "Having Wales' best loved couple, out of character, is a real treat. We hope their sense of fun will lift everyone's spirits."
Listen to Christmas Day with Joanna Page and Mathew Horne from 12:00 GMT until 14:00 on BBC Radio Wales, and on BBC Sounds.