BBC Wales: Rhodri Talfan Davies made director of nations
- Published
BBC Wales director Rhodri Talfan Davies has been appointed the corporation's director of nations.
He will continue with his role in Wales and take on responsibility for nations and local audiences covering Scotland, England and Northern Ireland.
Mr Davies, who has been the director in Wales for nine years, will formally take up this new role in January.
BBC director-general Tim Davie said Mr Davies "brings considerable editorial and strategic experience" to the role.
"Rhodri has been director of BBC Wales for nine years, is an outstanding leader and will bring considerable editorial and strategic experience to this new role," he said.
"In his time at BBC Wales, Rhodri and his team have led a transformation in nations and network programming - including notable UK-wide successes like Keeping Faith and Hinterland - as well as expanding our portfolio of Welsh language services."
Dame Elan Closs Stephens, the member for Wales on the BBC board, said: "Rhodri is an outstanding leader- accessible, accountable and supportive. I am delighted that the director of BBC Wales is now the voice of all the nations and regions of the UK."
Mr Davies said: "I'm thrilled to have been appointed to this new role.
"Our services the length and breadth of the UK are playing such a vital role in people's lives right now - and I can't wait to work with our talented teams in all four nations."