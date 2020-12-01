Covid vaccine: Wales 'ready' to start vaccination programme
- Published
Wales is ready and waiting to roll out a Covid vaccination programme within days, say officials in Wales.
It follows mounting speculation that UK regulators are ready to approve at least one of the vaccines being reviewed.
They have been reviewing data on three vaccines for emergency approval for use.
A decision could come as early as Wednesday and First Minister Mark Drakeford said Wales was prepared.
Speaking at a Covid briefing, Mr Drakeford said: "Last week, the NHS in Wales carried out a large and successful test of all the practical things, which will need to be in place once a vaccine is given the go-ahead."
He added that this "could be as early as this week and we will be ready for it".
On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited a laboratory in Wrexham, which is gearing up to produce the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine if it is approved.
The Wockhardt UK lab has the capability to produce around 300 million doses of vaccine a year and preparations to produce 150,000 vials a day of the vaccine have been under way for weeks.
Mr Johnson said it could provide "salvation for humanity" when it starts producing coronavirus vaccines.
Trials have shown the Wrexham vaccine to be between 62% and 90% effective in protecting against Covid-19.
It is the cheapest of the vaccines being considered, and can be stored at normal fridge temperatures.
But the vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech is also being scrutinised by regulators, and could also get early approval.
Moderna are also hoping to get the go-ahead in the US and Europe for its vaccine.
The UK has already pre-ordered doses of all three vaccines:
- 7 million of the Moderna jab
- 40 million of the Pfizer/BioNTech one
- 100 million of the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine
Older, more vulnerable people and care home staff will be amongst the first to receive the vaccines when they are approved.
The Welsh Government will split the population into age groups to determine priority:
- Elderly residents in care homes and care home workers
- All those 80 years of age and over and health and social care workers
- All those 75 years of age and over
- Those 70 years of age and over
- All aged 65 and over
- High-risk adults under 65 years of age
- Moderate-risk adults under 65 years of age
- All those 60 years of age and over
- All those 55 years of age and over
- All those 50 years of age and over
- The 40% remainder of the population, with order of priority to be determined
The priority 10 groups represent 60% of the population but also 99% of all deaths linked to Covid-19.