Covid: New pub rules 'a huge slap in the face'
- Published
New rules for pubs are "a huge slap in the face" for the sector, said the boss of Wales' biggest brewers.
Alistair Darby of Brains called on politicians to "stop changing their mind" on what is required of the sector.
Welsh pubs, restaurants and cafes will be banned from serving alcohol from Friday and will be unable to open to customers beyond 18:00 GMT.
Mark Drakeford said the new rules will tackle a rise in coronavirus cases.
Mr Darby said people from the sector will be asking questions if new rules have actually worked.