Covid: Urdd Eisteddfod 2021 cancelled
The Urdd Eisteddfod - due to be hosted in Denbighshire - has been cancelled because of the Covid pandemic.
Following a virtual version of the festival this year, the May 2021 event will be postponed "for the health and wellbeing of its members, volunteers and staff, as well as the public".
It will take place in Denbighshire in 2022.
The Urdd hopes to organise and stage an alternative, digital festival. Plans will be revealed in January.
Eisteddfod T will be held during Whitsun half-term for children, young people and their families, the organisation said, following the success of this year's first-ever virtual version of the festival which attracted more than 6,000 online competitors.
The Urdd Eisteddfod in Carmarthenshire will move to 2023 and Urdd Eisteddfod Maldwyn to 2024.
Centenary year 'a festival to remember'
Siân Eirian, acting director of the Urdd Eisteddfod, said there was "no real alternative" but to cancel next year's event.
"Under normal circumstances, very soon into the new year, schools, Urdd youth clubs and households alike would be busy preparing for the local and regional Eisteddfodau," she said.
"But the current restrictions in place would make it almost impossible for our contestants to prepare for these preliminary rounds, let alone stage them."
"I am fully aware of the disappointment today's announcement brings to the volunteers in Denbighshire who have worked so tirelessly, not to mention the children and young people who were looking forward to returning to compete on stage," she said.
But she added the 2022 Eisteddfod falls on the Urdd's centenary, making it "an extra special occasion".
Gwenno Mair Davies, chair of the Urdd Eisteddfod and Arts Board, said everyone was "longing" for the festival to return and that 2022's would be "a festival to remember".