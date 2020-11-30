Tributes to roundabout man who became a 'Kilgetty legend'
By Sarah Moore
BBC Wales News
- Published
Tributes are being paid to a homeless man who lived near a roundabout in Pembrokeshire for about 30 years.
Henry Edwards, thought to be about 65, was known locally as the Mini Man because he slept in his Mini car next to the A477 roundabout near Kilgetty.
Dyfed Powys Police found a body on Saturday, believed to be Mr Edwards.
Formal identification is yet to be made by police. Flowers have been left, and dozens of tributes are being made to him on social media.
It is believed that Mr Edwards chose to live in the open air for more than three decades after some close family members died in a house fire.
He was often seen riding an old pushbike - propelling it forward using his feet on the ground - on the main roads between Kilgetty and Pembroke Dock and Tenby.
'A Kilgetty legend'
Kilgetty resident Steve Briers wrote on Facebook: "He was clearly rock hard to survive living outdoors for three decades and never accepted any help or gifts of bikes or clothing from anyone. He was a loner, completely independent, and clearly happy with this lifestyle.
"He never troubled anyone... A Kilgetty legend and he never even knew it! However, clearly he wasn't bothered. He was his own man and just lived his life as he wanted to."
Several other comments allude to gifts that people tried to give to Mr Edwards over the years, including a tent, waterproof trousers, and an arctic military sleeping bag, but locals said Mr Edwards preferred not to accept any help.
Suggestions are being made on social media for ways to commemorate the man being referred to as a "Kilgetty legend".
One Facebook user posted: 'Henry the "Mini Man" travelled to Pembroke Dock almost every day for many years on his bike. I would pass him on the way home from work almost daily.
"I am going to campaign for a memorial plaque to be put on the fence where he spent most of his time. An intelligent man who just wanted to be left alone. He was very much a part of our community and will be missed. RIP Henry the Mini Man."