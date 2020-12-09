OnlyFans: 'Posting nude photos online helped me pay off debt'
A data scientist said posting explicit content online during the pandemic has helped to pay off her debts.
Rachel - in her 30s and from south Wales - left her full-time job during the pandemic for a better life balance.
She turned to OnlyFans to supplement her income, earning more than £2,800 in four weeks since launching her page.
"Sex isn't a dirty word, it's not the '50s. I've been haphazard financially previously and I wanted to wipe the slate," she said.
But Prof Teela Sanders, Professor of Criminology at the University of Leicester and a leading expert in the UK's online sex economy, warned: "There is a real misconception about the type of money you can earn and the stability around online sex work.
"Whilst job satisfaction is generally really high, the precarious nature of the job is really important. At any point the plug could be pulled by numerous things, be that the law or the actual website shutting down."
OnlyFans said it had seen its number of users grow from 7.5 million in November 2019 to 85 million now.
While other subscription-based platforms have also seen a jump in the number of sign-ups since lockdown, OnlyFans is one of the most popular in the UK.
Followers pay a monthly subscription fee to access creators' photos, videos or live streams, with the firm taking 20% commission. It is not solely for people who sell nude images, but many do.
"I originally wanted to start it as I'd left a job, gone freelance - which was daunting - and came to a point where I really wanted to absolve myself of financial debt," Rachel said.
"Using this website as a 'side hustle' has allowed me financial freedom to regain control of that."
'It's actually quite fun'
Rachel also said posting the pictures and videos of herself had "grown confidence in me that I lacked previously".
"And - if we're being very frank - once you've wrestled with the internal emotions of the vulnerability of publicly promoting it, it's actually quite fun," she said.
"I think the main risk to me was in going public, you're opening it to people you may know in real life and not everyone is going to agree.
"If monetising [their body] is what they choose then it's really nobody's place to disarm their decision with judgement.
"But you have to be strong enough to know that you more than likely will come across criticism, it's not as easy to brush off for everyone, nor is it easy to defend yourself. You shouldn't have to, but you may find yourself doing so."
'Screen time on my phone was about 17 hours a day'
Another person who went went full-time on OnlyFans during the pandemic is Cariad (not her real name).
"When it was lockdown, I got furloughed on both my other jobs so I had so much spare time, so I really put all my time into OnlyFans. Screen time on my phone was about 16-17 hours a day," she said.
Cariad's income from the platform quadrupled during the first lockdown.
However, she said the increase in the number of people using the platform had led to more competition, meaning "you definitely have to do more", plus relying on income from the site was precarious.
"It's still a risk to put all your eggs in one basket, we're all relying on a website that could change at any time, and you never know - within a week your income could be fully gone," she added.
"As much as online sex work is never fully going to go away, there's always that risk."
Cariad has been using websites including OnlyFans for more than a year and said, despite being quite open with her friends and family about her work, she worried about her other employers finding out, as one of her jobs is in education.
"If someone did find out, I'd understand why they wouldn't want someone working in education," she said.
"If you're going to be a teacher then that's a complete no. But if you keep them separate, it's quite unfair that you wouldn't be able to get a job in that area."
She also worried her content could be stolen from the website and reproduced elsewhere.
OnlyFans said it was "a violation of our terms of service to copy, duplicate or record user content, and DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) law protects creator content being published without proper permissions.
"We see content protection as a key priority and are always striving to improve. As such, we continue to invest significant amounts of resources into this area and have a rapidly growing DMCA team, who report and issue takedown notices against any copyright infringements."
Prof Sanders said there was little data available on subscription-based websites and their relation to sex work. However, she suggested the lower commission rates and current lack of regulation on such websites could be a reason for its current popularity.
She added: "The online spaces where sex is being sold is constantly evolving. More recently OnlyFans has become apparent, it was quite small, and now obviously there's been a change and Covid's had something to do with that.
"There's an element of, yes, you can make loads of money, but the amount of hours you've got to put in... it's the same with this celebratisation. You have to keep your profile up, make sure you post often, the competition is just so high, and the intrusion into your life as well, it's so competitive.
"The other risk that came up a lot is the digital footprint, a lot of people don't really think through the fact that it's very hard to delete it."
But she also said job satisfaction was "generally really high" as content creators could choose "the time they work, when they see their clients".
"It's much more flexible working conditions, and you don't necessarily work for third parties," she said.