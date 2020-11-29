Covid: Anglesey school closes after positive virus cases
Hundreds of pupils in Anglesey will have to stay home after confirmed Covid cases at a school on the island.
Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi in Holyhead, which has about 1,300 pupils, will close from Monday.
Head teacher Adam Rhys Williams said it came after "several positive cases within the school community" were confirmed.
In a letter to parents on social media, he said closing the school was the best thing "to protect everyone".
Mr Williams said the school would have to close until Friday, and a number of staff would have to self-isolate.
"Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi cannot operate a full school curriculum safely with children at school for the remainder of the week," he said.
Mr Williams said the school was working closely with the council's environmental health team, and contact tracers to monitor the situation.
Lessons will be moved online, with pupils expected to stick to their normal class timetable.
On Sunday, 15 new cases of coronavirus were reported, and the case rate in the area stands at 21.4 per 100,000 people.