Fog warning as south Wales travel disruption expected
- Published
Dense fog patches are likely to cause some travel disruption across south Wales, the Met Met Office has warned.
It said there was a chance flights could be cancelled and slower journey times on public transport was possible.
Forecasters issued a yellow warning which runs from 17:00 GMT on Sunday until 080:00 on Monday.
It said visibility would reduce to 50-100m (164-328ft) in places but the fog should start to thin on lower ground by the end of the night.
The warning covers Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.