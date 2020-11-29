Swansea assault: Two arrested after teenager seriously hurt
Two men have been arrested after a 19-year-old man received a serious puncture injury.
South Wales Police said officers were called to an address on Cromwell Street in Swansea at about 00:30 GMT on Sunday where they recovered a knife.
The man is in a stable condition in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, the force said.
The men, aged 27 and 45, were arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in police custody.
The force said all involved were understood to be known to one another.
It said there was a number of people at the address at the time of the incident and asked anyone who had been present but not yet spoken to officers to make contact.