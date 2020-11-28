BBC News

BA 'sorry' for tweet supporting England over Wales

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionBA employs about 900 maintenance and engineering staff at three sites in south Wales

British Airways has apologised after tweeting its support for the England rugby team who are due to play Wales.

'English Airways' began trending after the airline tweeted: "Good luck to the England rugby team against Wales today." The tweet has now been deleted.

Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething commented: "Good way to annoy 3m+ potential customers".

BA said it had "unintentionally strayed offside" and was sorry.

Member of the Senedd (MS) Alun Davies tweeted: "And you expect me to fly with you?"

BBC News at Ten presenter Huw Edwards, who grew up in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, tweeted: "I love @easyJet".

Rhondda MP Chris Bryant tweeted: "What utter divots."

Journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer responded with: "Spare a thought today for the @British_Airways social media team's notifications."

image copyrightTwitter

In a statement, the airline said: "We are proud sponsors of England Rugby but on this occasion we unintentionally strayed offside, for which we are sorry."

While BA does not fly from Wales, it employs about 900 maintenance and engineering staff at three sites in south Wales.

Wales are due to host England in the Autumn Nations Cup at Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli at 16:00 GMT on Saturday.

