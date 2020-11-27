Covid mass testing to be extended to lower Cynon valley
Mass coronavirus testing will be rolled out in a second Welsh location in the south Wales valleys, the Welsh Government has confirmed.
People living or working in the lower Cynon valley, which includes Abercynon, Penrhiwceiber and parts of Mountain Ash and Aberaman will be offered tests.
The testing will begin on 5 December and continue until 20 December.
It follows a pilot in Merthyr Tydfil last weekend, which saw almost 1,000 people tested on the opening day.